One Dead In Overnight Hit-And-Run Crash, Highway Sign Damaged

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – One person died early Friday morning in a hit-and-run crash in the heart of downtown Dallas.

Dallas Police say a Dodge Charger and Nissan Altima were involved in the crash on eastbound I-30 near Good Latimer around 12:45 am Friday.

A woman was pinned in the wreckage of the Dodge, and despite being freed by Dallas Fire & Rescue, died at the scene.

Investigators say an unidentified suspect got out of the Nissan and ran off.

The accident also left a large overhead highway sign that spans the two right lanes of eastbound I-30 in the transition to Northbound 75 and Southbound 45 mangled.

It’s not clear yet what may have led up to the crash.

