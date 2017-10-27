One Dead In Overnight Hit-And-Run Crash, Highway Sign Damaged

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – One person died early Friday morning in a hit-and-run crash in the heart of downtown Dallas.
Dallas Police say a Dodge Charger and Nissan Altima were involved in the crash on eastbound I-30 near Good Latimer around 12:45 am Friday.
A woman was pinned in the wreckage of the Dodge, and despite being freed by Dallas Fire & Rescue, died at the scene.
Investigators say an unidentified suspect got out of the Nissan and ran off.
The accident also left a large overhead highway sign that spans the two right lanes of eastbound I-30 in the transition to Northbound 75 and Southbound 45 mangled.
It’s not clear yet what may have led up to the crash.