CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM 
TRAFFIC ALERT: Deadly Crash Closes Several Lanes Of EB I-30 In Downtown Dallas | Traffic 

Trump Calls For Liberation From ‘Scourge’ Of Drug Addiction

Filed Under: Business, drug addiction, Drugs, Health, heroin, lobbyists, opioids, pharmaceutical companies, Politics, prescribed painkillers, Prescription Drugs, President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is calling for Americans to liberate their communities from the scourge of drug addiction as he declares opioid abuse a national public health emergency.

Trump on Thursday announced new steps to combat deaths from opioids such as prescribed painkillers and heroin. The declaration allows the government to redirect resources in various ways and to expand access to medical services in rural areas. But it won’t bring new dollars to fight a scourge that kills nearly 100 people a day.

Administration officials say they will urge Congress, during end-of-the year budget negotiations, to add new cash to a public health emergency fund.

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut says Trump’s effort falls far short of what’s needed and will divert staff and resources from other public health initiatives.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch