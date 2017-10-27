CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

Trump Orders Release Of Remaining JFK Documents

Filed Under: Assassination, JFK files, John F Kennedy, President Donald Trump
1962: US statesman John F Kennedy, 35th president of the USA, making a speech. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

(CBSNEWS) – President Trump ordered Friday the release of all of the documents on former President John F. Kennedy, nearly 24 hours after 2,800 of 3,100 documents were released.

Mr. Trump posted a statement on Twitter saying he had consulted with chief of staff John Kelly, the CIA and other agencies and said he will be releasing all of the files except for the names and addresses of people still living.

Mr. Trump said releasing all the documents will put “any and all conspiracy theories to rest.”

On Thursday, the National Archives released 2,800 records and said redacted records are being held pending an 180-day review.

Prior to the release, the CIA and the FBI were among the agencies who wanted to delay the files being made public, CBS News’ Andres Triay reported.

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch