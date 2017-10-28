Shooting Victim Crashes Into Dallas Fire Station, Dies In Hospital

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are investigating an incident where a shooting victim crashed into a Dallas fire station and then later died.
It was a busy night for Dallas firefighters at Station 44, which is located near the Starplex Pavilion and Fair Park, as they got a rude awakening.
At around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, the driver of a pickup truck slammed into the bay doors at the station on Lagow Street.
Officials say the man had been shot at another location and went to the fire station to seek help.
The victim, later identified as 28-year-old Kevin Liggins, was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
Police have not said where the victim was originally shot. Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas police at 214.671.4236 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.