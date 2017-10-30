Family Spent Thousands On Rental Houses That Were Unlivable

FORT WORTH (CBS 11) – A Texas representative for a national home rental company said Monday they would find a new home, or refund money to a family stuck in a hotel, after the family said two of the company’s homes were unlivable.

Ken Winn and his wife Megan have been living in a Fort Worth hotel for two weeks, with their three children. After moving from Abilene last month, they moved into, and then right back out of, two homes they rented from American Homes 4 Rent.

The first was crawling with roaches, Winn said. The second, developed major plumbing issues on their second day there.

“My wife’s seven and a half months pregnant,” Winn said Monday. “We’re kind of needing a place now, and all my cash is locked up.”

Winn can’t even access the Burleson house anymore where all of his belongings are still locked up inside. He was able to take pictures of huge holes in the floor, where construction crews came in to repair plumbing leaks. A family member contacted CBS11 about the issue after Winn said he had spent more than $1,100 in hotel charges, and another $3,400 in rent, deposit and fees for the properties they were unable to live in.

“They’re working on trying to do something and apparently not moving their feet,” he said. “Because we’re still here.”

A representative from a local office said they would be contacting Winn Monday with options that would enable him to get out of the hotel.