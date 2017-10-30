CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

Family Spent Thousands On Rental Houses That Were Unlivable

By Jason Allen
Filed Under: Abilene, American Homes 4 Rent, Burleson, Fort Worth, Jason Allen, Ken Winn, Rental Homes, Unlivable

FORT WORTH (CBS 11) – A Texas representative for a national home rental company said Monday they would find a new home, or refund money to a family stuck in a hotel, after the family said two of the company’s homes were unlivable.

Ken Winn and his wife Megan have been living in a Fort Worth hotel for two weeks, with their three children. After moving from Abilene last month, they moved into, and then right back out of, two homes they rented from American Homes 4 Rent.

The first was crawling with roaches, Winn said. The second, developed major plumbing issues on their second day there.

“My wife’s seven and a half months pregnant,” Winn said Monday. “We’re kind of needing a place now, and all my cash is locked up.”

Winn can’t even access the Burleson house anymore where all of his belongings are still locked up inside. He was able to take pictures of huge holes in the floor, where construction crews came in to repair plumbing leaks. A family member contacted CBS11 about the issue after Winn said he had spent more than $1,100 in hotel charges, and another $3,400 in rent, deposit and fees for the properties they were unable to live in.

“They’re working on trying to do something and apparently not moving their feet,” he said. “Because we’re still here.”

A representative from a local office said they would be contacting Winn Monday with options that would enable him to get out of the hotel.

