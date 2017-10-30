Oklahoma City, Where Parking Meters Began, Modernizes System

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM 

Oklahoma City, Where Parking Meters Began, Modernizes System

Filed Under: Cool Hand Luke, Fines, Paid Parking, Park, Park-O-Meter, Parking Lot, Parking Meters, parking spaces, parking spot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The city where parking meters were born more than eight decades ago is phasing out the last of the coin-gobbling contraptions that reshaped America’s downtowns in favor of computerized models seen in many other places.

Parking meters came into the picture as the streetcar age gave way to the era of the automobile, remaking urban transportation and the way civic planners and business owners imagined commerce centers for more than three generations. But old-school analogue meters have been disappearing, as cities have been investing in the digital ones that take plastic, along with coins.

725907 Oklahoma City, Where Parking Meters Began, Modernizes System

The changing technology has meant Oklahoma City’s parking meters have been operating on borrowed time. Their guts date to the 1960s and 1970s, and many companies that once serviced them have long been out of business.

“The companies just plain and simple don’t support the technology anymore,” says Cory Hubert, Oklahoma City’s parking services manager.

This oil-and-gas hub’s new solar-powered kiosks feature a “pay-by-plate” system, though it will still have some older models through the end of the year.

Motorists’ mostly hate-hate relationship with the parking meter began in 1935, when the first one sprouted here. The collective rage, like most things, worked its way into popular culture.

Paul Newman’s beer-swigging title character in the 1967 movie “Cool Hand Luke” lops the heads off parking meters lining a nearly deserted downtown drag.

“It was an iconic opening scene; it was this act of rebellion,” says Bob Blackburn, executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society, where the inaugural Park-O-Meter No. 1 is on display. “That director knew that everyone hated parking meters.”

A pain, maybe, but Blackburn said their influence can’t be overstated.

“The parking meter is a perfect example of a pivot point on how people got around in American urban areas,” he said. “It sparked a renaissance in our inner cities.”

As automobiles became more common, downtown traffic jams irked merchants. Store owners complained that most of the cars parked near their storefronts were owned by people who worked downtown, alienating potential customers.

Commerce won out, and the parking meter was born, in part, to keep traffic moving.

Millions of meters began springing up in cities throughout the United States. Cities came to rely on the steady revenue from the meters — and the fines for failing to pay— to pad coffers.

Those fines aren’t going away. Nor are Oklahoma City’s five meter readers, much to the chagrin of 20-year-old barista Marina Lozano, who says “they’re so ruthless.”

And not everyone thinks newer is better. Stay-at-home dad Will Cross was hunched over one of the new units on a recent afternoon, trying to find out where his ticket was before the machine finally spit one out.

“I like the older ones better,” Cross said. “A lot of people don’t understand the computers. I’m 48 and I don’t understand it.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch