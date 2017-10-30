Plano Police Reunite Lost Child With Parents

Police in Plano announce they’ve located the family after they found a four-year-old girl Monday morning.
Her name is Kimber and she was in the area of Legacy and Chase Oaks. “Legacy is a busy road. There are a lot of apartments and businesses in this area,” said Plano Police Officer David Tilley.
“It’s not uncommon for children to wander out of the home while the parents are sleeping,” said Officer Tilley. “When they wake up, they will typically call us. That’s what we are hoping happens here.”
Police officials say they’re talking with CPS representatives and Plano Detectives to find out what happened.