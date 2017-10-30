Report: Manafort, Gates Told To Surrender In Mueller Probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, have been told to surrender to federal authorities.

Those are the first charges in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign. The Times on Monday cited an anonymous person involved in the case.

MORE: Paul Manafort & former business associate Rick Gates told to surrender to federal authorities Monday morning @nytimes reports pic.twitter.com/8HAPdzuAYL — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 30, 2017

Mueller was appointed as special counsel in May to lead the Justice Department’s investigation into whether the Kremlin worked with associates of the Trump campaign to tip the 2016 presidential election.

Investigators have been looking into Manafort's contacts with and “liabilities to these Russian billionaires,” @jeffpeguescbs reports pic.twitter.com/gT6cE0RKkI — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 30, 2017

