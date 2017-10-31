Collin County Verifies Location Of Sex Offenders Before Halloween

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – On the night before All Hallows’ Eve the Collin County Sheriff’s Office set out to verify the location of dozens of sex offenders.
Deputies and and investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) looked at information from the Registered Sex Offender list in the county and went out to check on some 80 sex offenders and verify their whereabouts in person.
Officials say the in-person confirmation were “intentionally scheduled for the day preceding Halloween.”
The verification included confirming registered sex offender’s addresses, the type of vehicle they drive, and their place of employment. In a press release statement, Sheriff Jim Skinner said, “Going forward, our patrol deputies will now randomly make these unannounced visits on a regular basis with registered sex offenders who live in Collin County.”
State law requires that as a condition of parole sex offenders register and update their personal information as it changes.
In the end, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jim Moody said the operation was “successful.”