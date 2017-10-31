Sherin Mathews Buried In Private Ceremony In Undisclosed Location

(CBSDFW.COM) – Sherin Mathews, the Richardson 3-year-old reported missing then said to have choked to death on milk her father, Wesley Mathews was trying to get her to drink, has been buried in an undisclosed location.

Attorneys for Sherin’s mother, Sini and family, said in a statement Tuesday afternoon:

Sherin Mathews was laid to rest today in a small private ceremony. The service was conducted according to the religious beliefs and the cultural heritage of her family. Because of the intense press and social media attention in this case, the family chose to keep the ceremony private so the focus could be on Sherin’s future in Heaven and not on her tragic death on earth. Because of personal security concerns and threats of grave desecration, they have chosen to keep the burial location private as well. Sherin deserves that assurance of peace.

Sherin’s family and friends recognize that many people around the world have become emotionally involved in her heartbreaking death. While they cannot express their gratitude to everyone personally, please know they do appreciate the outpouring of love for Sherin and thank everyone for their kindness and prayers.

On October 23, Richardson Police arrested Wesley Mathews and charged him with Injury to a Child, a first degree felony that could lead to a life sentence.

Police said Mathews and his attorney voluntarily came to the department that Monday afternoon to speak with detectives where he changed his story from saying he sent his daughter out to an alley in the middle of the night as punishment for not drinking her milk, to him saying she died as he was trying to get her to drink milk.

The child’s body was discovered on Sunday, October 22 in a drain pipe less than a mile from the family’s home.