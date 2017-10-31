Texas Couple Punished Children By Forcing To Brush Teeth With Cat Feces

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Investigators say a San Antonio-area couple punished their three young children by forcing one to brush her teeth with cat feces, using a shock collar as punishment and beating them with a thorny switch.

Thirty-two-year-old James Chalkley and 22-year-old Cheyanne Chalkley were being held Tuesday on charges of injury to a child.

James Chalkley is the father of a 3-year-old boy and two girls who are 5 and 10. Cheyanne Chalkley is their stepmother.

Arrest warrants show a teacher noticed bruising on the 5-year-old in September. Investigators say interviews with child-protective workers revealed the extent of their punishments.

The 5-year-old told authorities that her father used a dog’s shock collar on her that left green marks on her skin.

Jail records indicate no attorneys have been appointed for the Chalkleys.

