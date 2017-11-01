CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

FBI: Second Person Wanted In Connection To NYC Attack

NEW YORK (AP) – The FBI is looking for information on a second man in connection with the deadly truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center on Tuesday.

The bureau on Wednesday issued a poster saying it is seeking the public’s help with information about 32-year-old Mukhammadzoir Kadirov.

The FBI said it was seeking information about Mukhammadzoir Kadirov following the Lower Manhattan terror attack. (credit: FBI)

The poster doesn’t say why investigators want to know more about the man.

The poster says he was born in Uzbekistan. So was 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, who was charged Wednesday with providing material support to a terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles. Authorities say he drove the truck down the path intentionally, killing eight people. Investigators recovered a cellphone that had Islamic State group propaganda.

Saipov’s lawyers haven’t returned a message seeking comment.

