3rd Biker Seeks Removal Of Prosecutors In Waco

Filed Under: Biker Gang, conspiracy to engage in organized criminal activity, court, gang, gang violence, McLennan County district attorney, Texas, trial, Twin Peaks Shooting, Violence, Waco

WACO (AP) — A third biker charged in a shooting between bikers and police in Waco, Texas, has asked that the McLennan County district attorney recuse his office, while 19 others have filed notice in court that they intend to call Reyna to the stand.

New prosecutors in Matthew Clendennen’s case were appointed Wednesday after District Attorney Abel Reyna voluntarily recused his office last week citing pretrial testimony he gave in Clendennen’s case in August 2016.

In a statement, Reyna said that “as for the other cases, with the exception of one, I do not intend to recuse our office.” He didn’t specify which one.

About 150 bikers have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to engage in organized criminal activity resulting in nine deaths and 20 injuries from the 2015 shooting.

