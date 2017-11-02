Fort Worth Police Seeking Person Of Interest In Robbery

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – Fort Worth Detectives are asking for public assistance in identifying a person of interest in an aggravated robbery.
On Tuesday October 17th the 7-Eleven store on Boat Club Road in North Fort Worth was robbed around 3:30 in the morning.
The person of interest is a white male in his early 20’s and between 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was seen in a gray or silver four-door Kia.
If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4376.