Indy Will Place Andrew Luck On Injured Reserve

Henderson County Mother Arrested For Allegedly Killing 2 Daughters A mother was arrested on Thursday morning for allegedly shooting and killing her two young children. Sarah Nicole Henderson was taken into custody and charged with capital murder.

Send Your Leftover Halloween Candy To The TroopsIt my still be sitting in a bowl on your kitchen table, but next month, all that leftover Halloween candy could be thousands of miles away, being enjoyed by a member of the U.S. Military overseas.