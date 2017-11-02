Indy Will Place Andrew Luck On Injured Reserve

Filed Under: Andrew Luck, Colts, Indianapolis Colts, Jacoby Brissett, NFL

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will be placed on injured reserve.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard made the announcement on Thursday.

Luck was “shut down” three weeks ago after complaining of soreness in his surgically repaired throwing shoulder.

After the January surgery, he missed all of the team’s offseason workouts, all of training camp and the entire preseason.

Luck threw to teammates every other day for two weeks starting in early October. But he stopped Oct. 18 after receiving a cortisone shot.

Jacoby Brissett remains the starter in Luck’s absence.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch