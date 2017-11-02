Intoxicated “Mowerist” Arrested After Driving Lawnmower On Streets

Filed Under: driving behavior, driving impaired, drunk driving, Lawn Mower, lawnmower, Parker County Sheriff's Department, Parker County Sheriff’s Office, Scott Bradley
A mugshot of Scott Bradley, a Weatherford man who was arrested for allegedly driving a lawnmower while drunk. (credit: Parker County Jail)

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office say it started with a call from a concerned motorist… they’d seen a guy, who they thought was drunk, driving a lawnmower down the street.

The person in the vehicle saw the man as he “drove” the lawnmower on Hutchison Hill, near the intersection at Carter Road.

Deputies set out to find the suspect but admitted he “wasn’t hard to locate” and that they didn’t expect to find any other people out “driving a lawnmower at 1:00 in the morning.”

drunk on a lawnmower 1 Intoxicated Mowerist Arrested After Driving Lawnmower On Streets

A mugshot of Scott Bradley, a Weatherford man who was arrested for allegedly driving a lawnmower while drunk. (credit: Parker County Jail)

The “mowerist,” who later identified himself as Scott Alan Bradley of Weatherford, was found just as he was turning into a driveway.

Beside the fact that he was driving a lawnmower as a form of transportation, deputies say Bradley “exhibited numerous signs of being intoxicated” and in addition to slurring his words, had difficulty standing and walking. In fact, deputies say Bradley admitted that he’d been drinking and told them that he enjoyed, “Budweiser Tall Boys.”

It seems Bradley had a perfectly (in his mind) good reason for driving the lawnmower on city streets — he doesn’t have a driver’s license.

Bradley was arrested for Public Intoxication.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch