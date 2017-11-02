Intoxicated “Mowerist” Arrested After Driving Lawnmower On Streets

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office say it started with a call from a concerned motorist… they’d seen a guy, who they thought was drunk, driving a lawnmower down the street.

The person in the vehicle saw the man as he “drove” the lawnmower on Hutchison Hill, near the intersection at Carter Road.

Deputies set out to find the suspect but admitted he “wasn’t hard to locate” and that they didn’t expect to find any other people out “driving a lawnmower at 1:00 in the morning.”

The “mowerist,” who later identified himself as Scott Alan Bradley of Weatherford, was found just as he was turning into a driveway.

Beside the fact that he was driving a lawnmower as a form of transportation, deputies say Bradley “exhibited numerous signs of being intoxicated” and in addition to slurring his words, had difficulty standing and walking. In fact, deputies say Bradley admitted that he’d been drinking and told them that he enjoyed, “Budweiser Tall Boys.”

It seems Bradley had a perfectly (in his mind) good reason for driving the lawnmower on city streets — he doesn’t have a driver’s license.

Bradley was arrested for Public Intoxication.