Movember With Scott Padgett

Movember is a global men’s health charity that encourages men to grow a moustache during the month of November to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men’s health. If you’d like to donate please head to Scott’s page here. 

Here’s his story:

My Grandpa Padgett is a prostate cancer survivor. In 1991 my family heard the words “I have prostate cancer” come out of the mouth of a man I adored. Later in his life he died of Lung Cancer but our family was drastically changed by his first cancer diagnosis.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men worldwide The Movember Foundation is working to halve the number of deaths from prostate cancer by 2030, and I want to help them get there.

I am raising money to help fight this disease by participating in the Movember Foundation’s awareness campaign. Men across the nation and around the world will be growing a moustache as part of the campaign. I will be growing a full beard as part of the process. Let’s just say it is a TV compromise. Either way it is my way of participating to help take away the fear of hearing the words “I have prostate cancer” and hopefully raise more awareness of this deadly disease.

I know that I am not alone and many men, women, mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, grandpas and grandmas here in North Texas have been affected by prostate cancer. I’d love to hear from you and potentially tell your story on CBS 11. Do you have a story to tell? Email me at spadgett@cbs.com

