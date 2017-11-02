Rick Perry Says Fossil Fuels Can Help Prevent Sexual Assault

Filed Under: electricity, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Fossil Fuels, rape, Rick Perry, sexual assault, sexual assault cases, Sexual Assault of a Child, sexual assault of a minor, sexual assault of children, U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS NEWS) – Secretary of Energy Rick Perry said Thursday that fossil fuels can help prevent sexual assault by keeping the lights on, according to The Hill.

During an event in Washington, D.C., Perry brought up sexual assault after launching into a story about a trip to Africa, where he said “people are dying” because they don’t have access to energy.

gettyimages 484418034 Rick Perry Says Fossil Fuels Can Help Prevent Sexual Assault

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry (credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

“And it’s going to take fossil fuels to push power out into those villages in Africa, where a young girl said to my face, ‘One of the reasons that electricity is so important to me is not only because I’m not going to have to try and read by the light of a fire and have those fumes literally kill people,” Perry said.

♦♦♦ Click Here To Read The Rest Of The Story On cbsnews.com ♦♦♦

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch