Send Your Leftover Halloween Candy To The Troops

It my still be sitting in a bowl on your kitchen table, but next month, all that leftover Halloween candy could be thousands of miles away, being enjoyed by a member of the U.S. Military overseas.

Instead of throwing out the Halloween candy you’re sick of seeing, you can donate it to Operation Gratitude.

“The Halloween Candy Give-Back gives children of all ages an opportunity to say thank you to the people who put their lives on the line for our protection, and to experience the values of service and giving in a hands-on and memorable way,” said Carolyn Blashek, Founder of Operation Gratitude. “We’re excited to partner with Americans nationwide to send candy, smiles, and a whole lot of gratitude to U.S. Service Members deployed overseas and to First Responders here at home.”

The candy can be dropped off at designated sites across North Texas or you can ship it directly to Operation Gratitude:

Operation Gratitude/Forward Operating Base

21100 Lassen Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311-4278

Phone: 262-674-7281

Organizers ask that you include a “donation form,” which can be found by clicking here. It is required in every carton you send.

The next batch of packages are scheduled to go out to the troops on Nov. 18.