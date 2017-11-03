CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Actor Lou Diamond Phillips Arrested In Texas On DWI Charge

Filed Under: Actor, Corpus Christi, Driving While Intoxicated, dwi, La Bamba, Lou Diamond Phillips, Traffic stop
(credit: John Sciulli/Getty Images for Politicon)

PORTLAND, Texas (AP) — Actor Lou Diamond Phillips has been charged with DWI in Texas just hours before a scheduled appearance in Corpus Christi.

Police in nearby Portland arrested Phillips early Friday. Jail records show bond wasn’t immediately set for Phillips, who starred in “La Bamba.”

Police Chief Mark Cory says an officer was conducting an unrelated traffic stop when the 55-year-old Phillips drove up and asked for directions. Cory says the officer suspected Phillips had been drinking. His blood alcohol level was .20 — more than twice the legal limit for driving.

Cory says Phillips, who listed a California address, was cooperative.

Jail records didn’t indicate an attorney for Phillips, a 1980 graduate of Corpus Christi’s Flour Bluff High School. Phillips was scheduled to appear Friday afternoon at a Corpus Christi historical event.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

