AP Says Cowboys Have NFL’s Best Offensive Line, Followed By Steelers

Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Football, NFL, Travis Frederick, Tyron Smith, Zack Martin

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) – The Dallas offensive line led by All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith has been voted the top line in the NFL by an Associated Press panel.

The Cowboys’ group that featured three All-Pros last season in Smith, center Travis Frederick and right guard Zack Martin, received four of 11 first-place votes and 94 of a possible 110 points. The voting released Friday was done by Hall of Fame receiver James Lofton and 10 AP football writers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers came in second with one first-place vote and 68 points, while Philadelphia and Tennessee finished tied for third with 57 points. The Eagles got three first-place votes, while the Titans joined the Cowboys as the only teams named on all 11 ballots.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch