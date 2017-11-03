Ezekiel Elliott To Play On Sunday

Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, NFL, Second Circuit Court

NEW YORK (105.3 The Fan/AP) – A federal appeals court says Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott can play in Sunday’s home game against Kansas City.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York on Friday temporarily blocked a lower-court ruling that required Elliott to begin serving a six-game suspension. It said its brief order does not constitute a resolution on the merits of the court case.

The NFL Players Association had asked the appeals court to let Elliott play Sunday while it considers the union’s appeal. The NFL had opposed the union’s request.

A three-judge panel from the Second Circuit Court will hear Elliott’s request for an injunction next week to determine if he’ll begin serving his suspension.

According to the brief, the Second Circuit Court made it clear that this ruling has no bearing on the court’s consideration of the emergency injunction next week.

This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch