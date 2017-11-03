Ezekiel Elliott To Play On Sunday

NEW YORK (105.3 The Fan/AP) – A federal appeals court says Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott can play in Sunday’s home game against Kansas City.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York on Friday temporarily blocked a lower-court ruling that required Elliott to begin serving a six-game suspension. It said its brief order does not constitute a resolution on the merits of the court case.

The NFL Players Association had asked the appeals court to let Elliott play Sunday while it considers the union’s appeal. The NFL had opposed the union’s request.

A three-judge panel from the Second Circuit Court will hear Elliott’s request for an injunction next week to determine if he’ll begin serving his suspension.

According to the brief, the Second Circuit Court made it clear that this ruling has no bearing on the court’s consideration of the emergency injunction next week.

