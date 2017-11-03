CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Jones On Zeke: “I’ve Never Seen Such An Ambiguous Circumstance”

Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, G-Bag Nation, Jerry Jones, NFL, Roger Goodell

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan/AP) – Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was very upbeat in his appearance with the G-BAG Nation on 105.3 The Fan Friday.

 A federal appeals court said running back Ezekiel Elliott can play in Sunday’s home game against Kansas City.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York on Friday temporarily blocked a lower-court ruling that required Elliott to begin serving a six-game suspension. It said its brief order does not constitute a resolution on the merits of the court case.

Jones said he’s “never seen such an ambiguous circumstance” as the Elliott case has been nothing but a roller coaster ride through the court system.

The G-BAG Nation asked Jones about a report on Friday that Elliott would be eligible for the playoffs, a report the NFL later refuted.

“I would suspect that the NFL will take the stance that it’s six games, no matter which games it is,” Jones said.

In Commissioner Roger Goodell’s letter to Elliott informing him of his suspension, it stated he would be suspended for “six-regular season games.”

