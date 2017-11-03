Suspect Drives Vehicle Into Lake While Fleeing From Police

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect who was trying to flee from police drove his vehicle into Lake Arlington and also tried to swim away.

Police say at around 6:40 p.m., a person flagged down an officer, who was patrolling Richard Simpson Park, about a possible impaired driver who had struck the person’s vehicle twice. The officer located the suspect vehicle in the neighborhood.

The suspect then tried to flee police. As the officer pursued the vehicle, the suspect drove his vehicle into Lake Arlington near a dock.

According to police, the suspect then jumped out of vehicle and tried to swim for the Fort Worth side. However, police say he got tired and swam back to the dock where officers were waiting.

The suspect was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance. Drugs were found in the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect has not yet been identified.