Backup Thompson Leads Kansas State to OT Win Over Texas Tech

Filed Under: Big 12, College Football, Kansas State Wildcats, Texas Tech Red Raiders
LUBBOCK, TX - NOVEMBER 4: Alex Delton #5 of the Kansas State Wildcats looks for running room during the first half of the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Kansas State Wildcats on November 4, 2017 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Third-stringer Skylar Thompson threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Byron Pringle in overtime and Kansas State defeated Texas Tech 42-35 on Saturday.

After the Wildcats’ OT score, Red Raiders QB Nic Shimonek threw out of the end zone on fourth-and-4.

The Wildcats (5-4, 3-3 Big 12) trailed in the final minute of regulation. But Dalton Schoen caught a two-point conversion pass from Thompson with 42 seconds to play following Thompson’s successful dive on second-and-goal from the 1. Kansas State had trailed for the previous 19:18 after blowing a 24-21 advantage.

Thompson, a redshirt freshman who replaced Alex Delton after a helmet-to-helmet hit late in the first half, played the final 30 minutes and finished 5 of 8 for 96 yards passing and the touchdown. Delton started the prior three games for Jesse Ertz, who is sidelined with a knee injury.

Trailing 17-14 at halftime, Shimonek threw third-quarter scores to Keke Coutee and Dylan Cantrell of 34 yards and 1 yard, respectively, but he also threw a 25-yard pick-6 to cornerback Duke Shelley. Cantrell’s catch gave the Red Raiders a lead of 28-24 and came a split-second after Shimonek shook off blitzing defensive end Reggie Walker.

Texas Tech added a 22-yard touchdown reception from T.J. Vasher in the fourth quarter and Kansas State mustered a 30-yard field goal by Matthew McCrane ahead of tying the game.

Kansas State’s first-half lead could have been larger.

D.J. Reed’s punt return of more than 80 yards for a touchdown was initially negated by a holding call and, subsequently, Colby Moore’s targeting infraction on the play after video review.

That wasn’t the first time the Wildcats offense cancelled a scoring play. Delton’s 14-yard throw to Winston Dimel was called back, but Delton connected with Pringle the next snap for a short-lived 17-7 lead.

Down 28-24 late in the third quarter, Thompson later threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Zuber that was whistled back after Zuber drifted out of bounds before coming back in for the catch. Kansas State punted the next play.

