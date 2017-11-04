CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Stidham’s 3 TD Passes Lead No. 16 Auburn Over Texas A&M 42-27

Filed Under: Auburn Tigers, College Football, SEC, Texas A&M Aggies
COLLEGE STATION, TX - NOVEMBER 04: Will Hastings #33 of the Auburn Tigers rushes between Larry Pryor #11 of the Texas A&M Aggies and Tyrel Dodson #25 at Kyle Field on November 4, 2017 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — When Auburn coach Gus Malzahn has had championship teams in the past he’s seen the players take things up a notch this time of year.

In a win over Texas A&M on Saturday he saw that quality in his 16th-ranked team, and it left him feeling encouraged with a huge test looming next week against No. 2 Georgia.

Jarrett Stidham threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns as Auburn pulled away in the second half and cruised to a 42-27 win over Texas A&M.

Kerryon Johnson added 145 yards rushing and a touchdown and provided a highlight-reel play with a nifty one-handed catch for an 11-yard gain on third down in the fourth to keep a drive going.

“He’s a special player and the special players they feel it when the game’s on the line,” Malzahn said.

Eli Stove capped that possession with a 4-yard touchdown run that pushed the lead to 42-20 to put the game out of reach. That possession came after Auburn’s defense stopped the Aggies on fourth down from the 4.

“We talked about a championship urgency,” Malzahn said. “This time of year the championship teams we’ve had have found ways to raise their level. And the defense did that in that area — in that spot right there — and the offense followed it up … that makes you feel real good.”

Auburn (7-2, 5-1 Southeastern Conference, CFP No. 14) led by eight at halftime and made it 28-13 when Stidham connected with Ryan Davis on a 4-yard touchdown reception early in the third quarter.

The Aggies (5-4, 3-3) were forced to punt on their next drive and Shane Tripucka, who had a punt blocked for a touchdown in the first half, didn’t get this one off cleanly either and it went just 16 yards to give Auburn good field position.

Malzahn thought that the blocked punt for a touchdown was one of the most important plays of the game.

“It changed the whole momentum of the game going into halftime,” he said of the play that put the Tigers up 21-13.

Darius Slayton beat A&M’s defenders for the second time soon after that, and Stidham found him for a 46-yard reception to set up a 2-yard TD run by Johnson to extend the lead to 35-13.

Coach Kevin Sumlin benched freshman quarterback Kellen Mond in the second quarter after went 5 for 11 for 16 yards. Nick Starkel, who opened the season as the starter before breaking his ankle in the opener, took over and threw for 184 yards and two scores.

“It was time to give somebody else a chance and I think Nick took advantage of that today,” Sumlin said.

Starkel passed for 184 yards and two scores.

