Canadian Front Arrives Tuesday Bringing Rain Wednesday

By Dan Brounoff
*Yesterday High: 94 (Record); Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 71; Normal Low: 50*

  • Cool fronts has stalled just south of DFW.
  • Cooler north, seasonable DFW, Warm southeast.
  • Canadian front arrives tomorrow morning. Falling temps through the day.
  • Widespread rain on Wednesday. 40s all day!!
  • Seasonable sunshine and pleasant Thurs & Friday
  • <0.20>” above normal at DFW for 2017.

Today: Stationary front sits just south of DFW. Clouds for some, sun for others. Highs: 60s(NW), 70s(DFW), 80s(SE). Wind: Variable and light.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows: 40s(NW), 50s(DFW), 60s(SE), Wind: Var 5 mph.

Tomorrow: 2nd cold front arrives early. Cloudy with areas of drizzle. MUCH colder. Temperatures falling through the day. 50s by evening. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy, breezy and chilly. 70% chance of rain. Highs: mid to upper 40s!

Thursday and Friday: Mostly sunny and awesome! Highs: Low to mid 60s.

Saturday and Sunday: Slight rain chance. Pleasant. Highs: upper 60s.

COOL CELESTIAL EVENT THE MORNING OF NOV 13TH:

