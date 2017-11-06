Canadian Front Arrives Tuesday Bringing Rain Wednesday

*Yesterday High: 94 (Record); Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 71; Normal Low: 50*
- Cool fronts has stalled just south of DFW.
- Cooler north, seasonable DFW, Warm southeast.
- Canadian front arrives tomorrow morning. Falling temps through the day.
- Widespread rain on Wednesday. 40s all day!!
- Seasonable sunshine and pleasant Thurs & Friday
- <0.20>” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Stationary front sits just south of DFW. Clouds for some, sun for others. Highs: 60s(NW), 70s(DFW), 80s(SE). Wind: Variable and light.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows: 40s(NW), 50s(DFW), 60s(SE), Wind: Var 5 mph.
Tomorrow: 2nd cold front arrives early. Cloudy with areas of drizzle. MUCH colder. Temperatures falling through the day. 50s by evening. Wind: North 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: Cloudy, breezy and chilly. 70% chance of rain. Highs: mid to upper 40s!
Thursday and Friday: Mostly sunny and awesome! Highs: Low to mid 60s.
Saturday and Sunday: Slight rain chance. Pleasant. Highs: upper 60s.