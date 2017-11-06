Canadian Front Arrives Tuesday Bringing Rain Wednesday

Gov. Abbott Suggests Connection Between Gunman, Texas Church "I don't think this was just a random act of violence," said Texas governor Greg Abbott of the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

Sutherland Springs Shooting Pushes Church Security Back To ForefrontChurches are supposed to be places of peace. Sadly, that no longer seems to be the case. But congregations are looking for ways to turn their places of worship into safe havens once again.