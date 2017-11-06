TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING: Gunman's Grandmother-In-Law Among Those Killed In The Attack | Complete Coverage

Dallas Man Arrested After Making Threats At White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — According to the Secret Service a Dallas man has been arrested at the White House after he reportedly traveled to Washington intending to kill “all white police” at the executive mansion.

An alert had been issued by the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland to be on the lookout for Michael Arega.

Officers spotted him on the north side of Pennsylvania Avenue near Lafayette Park.

Arega was detained and arrested without incident by Secret Service Uniformed Division officers.

He is being held at the District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department, charges are pending.

