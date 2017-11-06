CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Man Arrested For Hit-And-Run Crash In Bedford

Filed Under: bedford police, Hit and Run, Kannon Bryce Taylor

BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) –  Bedford Police have made an arrest in an October 28 hit-and-run case.

Police said Monday a tip on Friday, November 3, led to investigators identifying a person of interest, Kannon Bryce Taylor, 27.  He was arrested on unrelated traffic warrants.

asuspect1 Man Arrested For Hit And Run Crash In Bedford

Kannon Bryce Taylor

Following the arrest, Taylor was arraigned on the charge of Accident Involving Injury or Death, a 3rd Degree Felony, with a bond being set at $2,500.

Taylor was released on November 4, after posting bond.

On Saturday, October 28 around 4:45 pm, Bedford Police officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle in the 2400 block of State Hwy 121 (northbound access road).

Police said motorcycle was traveling north bound on State Hwy 121 and had exited the freeway at the Harwood Road exit.  Once on the northbound service road, the motorcycle was struck from the rear by a dark colored four-door Hyundai.

As the suspect vehicle collided with the motorcycle, the suspect vehicle drove completely over the victim dragging the victim and motorcycle several feet.  According to witnesses, the suspect vehicle did not stop at all.

The victim, QuRon Simms, 22, shared his story with CBS11 last week.

motorcycledude1 Man Arrested For Hit And Run Crash In Bedford

QuRon Simms was on his motorcycle in Bedford when he was struck from behind by a driver. (credit: CBSDFW.COM)

“I was driving and then all of a sudden… boom, boom, boom. From there, I was down,” said Simms. “I remember going underneath the car like I said and just tumbling. Tumbling and tumbling.”

 

 

