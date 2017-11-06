Man Arrested For Hit-And-Run Crash In Bedford

BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Bedford Police have made an arrest in an October 28 hit-and-run case.
Police said Monday a tip on Friday, November 3, led to investigators identifying a person of interest, Kannon Bryce Taylor, 27. He was arrested on unrelated traffic warrants.
Following the arrest, Taylor was arraigned on the charge of Accident Involving Injury or Death, a 3rd Degree Felony, with a bond being set at $2,500.
Taylor was released on November 4, after posting bond.
On Saturday, October 28 around 4:45 pm, Bedford Police officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle in the 2400 block of State Hwy 121 (northbound access road).
Police said motorcycle was traveling north bound on State Hwy 121 and had exited the freeway at the Harwood Road exit. Once on the northbound service road, the motorcycle was struck from the rear by a dark colored four-door Hyundai.
As the suspect vehicle collided with the motorcycle, the suspect vehicle drove completely over the victim dragging the victim and motorcycle several feet. According to witnesses, the suspect vehicle did not stop at all.
The victim, QuRon Simms, 22, shared his story with CBS11 last week.
“I was driving and then all of a sudden… boom, boom, boom. From there, I was down,” said Simms. “I remember going underneath the car like I said and just tumbling. Tumbling and tumbling.”