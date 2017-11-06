NFL Suspends Bucs WR Evans 1 Game For Unnecessary Roughness

CINCINNATI (AP) – Receiver A.J. Green faces a fine but no suspension from his on-field fight with Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the defining moment of the Bengals’ biggest meltdown of the season.

Green grabbed Ramsey around the neck, threw him to the ground and punched him in the helmet late in the first half of a 23-7 loss in Jacksonville on Sunday. He and Ramsey — who started the altercation by pushing Green to the ground — were ejected from the game.

Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans wasn’t so lucky as he was suspended one game for leveling Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore from behind during a skirmish.

Evans ran up from behind and knocked over Saints rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore after a confrontation between Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston, who was on the sideline because of a sore shoulder, and Lattimore.

“During the third quarter, after a play had ended, you struck an unsuspecting opponent in the back, knocking him to the ground,” Jon Runyan, the league’s vice president of football operations, wrote to Evans. “Your conduct clearly did not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”

Evans was penalized but not ejected from the Saints’ 30-10 victory. He will miss the Bucs’ home game against the Jets on Sunday and can return to the active roster next Monday. But he can appeal the suspension within three days.