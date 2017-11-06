Vice President Pence To Visit Texas Wednesday

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, will travel to Texas on Wednesday to meet with those affected by Sunday’s church shooting.
Announcing his travel plans in a tweet, Pence says he will visit family members of those killed, those injured in the attack, and first responders in Sutherland Springs.
Pence says, “We are with you Texas.”
At least 26 people were killed Sunday by a lone gunman, identified by police as Devin Kelley, and about 20 more were wounded.
President Donald Trump is in the midst of a 12-day trip to Asia.
