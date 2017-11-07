TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING: Gunman Checked Aisles & Shot Crying Babies At Point-Blank Range | Complete Coverage

American Airlines Settles Disabilities Case For $9.8 Million

Filed Under: American Airlines, Americans With Disabilities Act, Disability, Envoy Air, Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (AP) – American Airlines and a subsidiary will pay $9.8 million in stock to settle claims that they failed to help disabled employees return to work.

Federal officials say American and Envoy Air fired or put some workers on unpaid leave instead of making reasonable efforts to reassign them.

The workers’ disabilities ranged from cancer to back and knee injuries.

A lawsuit and consent agreement were filed Friday in federal court in Phoenix by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for 12 named former workers and others in similar circumstances.

The agency says violations of the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act occurred from 2009 until August 2015.

American spokesman Matt Miller said the policies were legacies of carriers that merged with American, which then worked to “harmonize legacy policies” with present standards.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch