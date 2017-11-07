ELECTION RESULTS: CLICK HERE
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING: Gunman Checked Aisles & Shot Crying Babies At Point-Blank Range | Complete Coverage

Dallas Police Asking For Help In Year Old Homicide

Filed Under: dallas police, gunshot wounds, Harbor Plum Tree Apartments, Homicide, Victor Locke

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas Police are seeking for the public’s help regarding information to a homicide that happened a year ago.

At approximately two in the afternoon on November 7, 2016, Victor Locke was found at the Harbors Plum Tree Apartments on South Westmoreland Road with multiple gunshot wounds.

victor locke Dallas Police Asking For Help In Year Old Homicide

Victor Locke – victim.

If you have any information about the crime you are asked to contact Dallas Police.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214)373-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch