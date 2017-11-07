Dallas Police Asking For Help In Year Old Homicide

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas Police are seeking for the public’s help regarding information to a homicide that happened a year ago.
At approximately two in the afternoon on November 7, 2016, Victor Locke was found at the Harbors Plum Tree Apartments on South Westmoreland Road with multiple gunshot wounds.
If you have any information about the crime you are asked to contact Dallas Police.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214)373-TIPS.