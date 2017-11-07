Former Pitcher Roy Halladay Killed In Plane Crash

HOLIDAY, Fla. (AP) – Authorities have confirmed that former Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay died in a small plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said during a news conference that Halladay’s ICON A5 went down about noon Tuesday near Holiday, Florida.

The sheriff’s office marine unit responded to the downed plane and found Halladay’s body. No survivors were found.

They said they couldn’t confirm if there were additional passengers on the plane or say where it was headed.

Halladay retired in 2013 after 12 seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays followed by four seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies.

We are saddened by the tragic news that Roy Halladay, 2-time Cy Young Award winner & 8-time All-Star, has died in a plane crash. He was 40. pic.twitter.com/SOFv3bOLyt — MLB (@MLB) November 7, 2017

The baseball community flooded social media with condolences after news came of Halladay’s death.

Devastating. One of my favorite teammates ever. The blueprint for what a competitor looks like.

RIP Roy Halladay. Heartbroken for his family — Michael Young (@MikeyY626) November 7, 2017

So sad gone before your time Doc. Thoughts and prayers RIP 🙏 https://t.co/oDTehcnPJK — Wade Boggs (@ChickenMan3010) November 7, 2017

I wanted to be Roy Halladay. I’m heartbroken, rest easy Doc. — dan haren (@ithrow88) November 7, 2017

One of the best to ever do it. I had a front row seat to watch his greatness. RIP Doc. 🙏🏾 to Brandy and the kids. — Vernon Wells (@VernonWells10) November 7, 2017

