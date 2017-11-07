Sheriff: Pastor Says Gunman Attended Church Halloween Party

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS (AP) – Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt says the pastor of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs told him the man who massacred worshippers had attended the church’s Fall Festival on Halloween night and his behavior did not raise any alarms.

The sign that stands outside the church still reads “Join us. Fall Fest. Oct. 31. 6 to 8 PM.”

Tackitt did not say if the pastor provided any details on that visit, such as what the shooter was doing, whether he wore a costume, or anything else that stood out.

Tackitt told reporters Tuesday: “The pastor told me he was here at the festival Halloween night, saw him in the crowd.” Tackitt says the pastor told him Devin Kelley had attended services at the church before.

Kelley opened fire in the church Sunday, killing 26 people.

