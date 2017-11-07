CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Sheriff: Pastor Says Gunman Attended Church Halloween Party

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS (AP) – Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt says the pastor of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs told him the man who massacred worshippers had attended the church’s Fall Festival on Halloween night and his behavior did not raise any alarms.

The sign that stands outside the church still reads “Join us. Fall Fest. Oct. 31. 6 to 8 PM.”

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX – NOVEMBER 06: Law enforcement officials continue their investigation at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Yesterday a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, killed 26 people at the church and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Tackitt did not say if the pastor provided any details on that visit, such as what the shooter was doing, whether he wore a costume, or anything else that stood out.

Tackitt told reporters Tuesday: “The pastor told me he was here at the festival Halloween night, saw him in the crowd.” Tackitt says the pastor told him Devin Kelley had attended services at the church before.

Kelley opened fire in the church Sunday, killing 26 people.

