Shots Fired Near TCU Campus, Lockdown Issued

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – One person has been hurt after a report of gunfire near the TCU campus early Tuesday morning.

Officials with TCU tweeted an alert: “Armed person on campus. Seek safe shelter immeidately.”

TCU Alert – Armed person on campus. Seek safe shelter immediately. More updates to follow as available. — TCU (@TCU) November 7, 2017

Reports indicate the call came in just after 7:00 am Tuesday.

Law enforcement officials are still searching for the suspect, who they believe is armed.

According to Fort Worth Police, two employees of the Roadrunner Shuttle service that TCU uses got into an argument leading one employee to fire a shot at the other employee.

The incident happened near the corner of West Cantey Street and Highview Terrace, at the north end of TCU’s Amon Carter football stadium.

TCU Police tell 1080 KRLD they’re telling people to stay where they are and lock their doors.

If an all clear has not been given before your 8 a.m. class, then please stay sheltered. — TCU (@TCU) November 7, 2017

*This is a developing story. Follow CBSDFW.com for more information.