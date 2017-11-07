The Foote Files: Disco With Dan Hartman

Dan Hartman was an American singer/songwriter/producer/musician during the 1970’s and 80’s. Born in Harrisburg PA, he was with both Johnny and Edgar Winter. He wrote and sang “Free Ride” for the Edgar Winter Group that became their second most popular song. By 1976, he embarked on a solo career and by 1978, he had a successful hit on the American Dance chart, “Instant Replay”, a pop/disco song, a genre of music different than being with two blues artists like the Winter brothers. Six years later, he charted his most successful song on the U.S. Top 40, “I Can Dream About You”, from the movie “Streets of Fire”, starring Michael Pare’ and Diane Lane and released by Universal Pictures. That song hit #6 in American and #3 on the Australian Singles Chart. He continued to write and produce songs but not with the level of success he had previously enjoyed.

The disco sound in America was still going strong in 1978 and “Instant Replay” put Hartman on the limelight as a solo artist. Written by himself, the lyrics go like this:

“You set my lips on fire You won the key to my heart You’ve got a special way to move me Don’t stop now let’s do it again

You keep me dancing through the moonlight I feel the pleasure in your touch And everything you are is heaven Oh I can’t get enough, no I can’t get enough

(Instant replay) I’ve got to have it (Instant replay) (Instant replay) got to have your love again”

Hartman never married nor had children and died in 1994 of a brain tumor. At the time of his death, the album “Keep The Fire Burnin’” was released posthumously with remixes of earlier songs and material never before released.

So from 1978, enjoy “Instant Replay”!