Tough Issues Could Bring About Government Shutdown

Border Wall, Budget, children's health care, DACA, Democrats, disaster aid, Dreamers, Government Shutdown, Immigration, Military Spending, Politics, President Donald Trump, Republicans, tax code

WASHINGTON (AP) – Early signs of disagreement and uncertainty among congressional lawmakers and the White House point to the possibility of a government shutdown in December.

Congress can’t agree on military spending, Democrats insist on help for young immigrants, and President Donald Trump’s position on issues can change from lawmaker to lawmaker.

Meanwhile, the current government spending bill set to expire Dec. 8.

Lawmakers face a combustible mix of must-do and could-do items. On the list are immigration and a U.S.-Mexico border wall; children’s health care; pent-up demand for budget increases for the Pentagon and domestic agencies; and tens of billions of dollars in hurricane aid.

For Republicans, there’s a sense of urgency to avoid a debilitating shutdown just as the GOP hopes to wrap up an overhaul of the tax code.

