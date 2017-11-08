NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Conditions | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Sheriff: Florida Couple Faked Home Invasion, Shooting

Filed Under: Doug Teixeira, Fake Home Invasion, florida, Home Invasion, Lindsey Pelton

DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida couple staged a home invasion and shooting as part of an elaborate scheme to collect insurance money.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood tells news outlets that 36-year-old Lindsey Pelton and 35-year-old Doug Teixeira told authorities two men entered their home Oct. 26 and shot Teixeira in the leg and Pelton in the arm. They were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Chitwood says deputies suspected something wasn’t right when they smelled bleach and found dried blood in the home and garage.

Both are charged with providing false information. They were released on bond.

Jail records don’t say whether they’ve hired a lawyer.

