Court Denies Elliott’s Emergency Injunction, Suspension Back On

Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, NFL, Second Circuit Court of Appeals in New York

NEW YORK (105.3 The Fan/AP) – A three-judge panel from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York has denied Ezekiel Elliott’s motion for an emergency injunction, clearing the way for the NFL to begin imposing its six-game suspension of the Cowboys running back.

The panel’s ruling means Elliott will finally begin serving his six-game suspension on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, and barring another legal maneuver, Elliott will miss games against the Philadelphia Eagles, L.A. Chargers, Washington Redskins, New York Giants and Oakland Raiders.

Elliott will be eligible to return to the field against the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas Eve.

This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details

 

