Garland Firefighter Arrested For Drug Possession

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – The spokesman for the Garland Fire Department has been arrested for drug possession.
Police report that Merrill Balanciere and his two sons were taken into custody after a search warrant was executed on their home which is located across from a school.
Merrill Balanciere Sr., 57, and Merrill Balanciere Jr., 21 are charged with possession of Xanax in a drug-free zone. Christian Balanciere, 17 is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Balanciere is a 26-year employee of the Garland Fire Department who has worked in multiple areas of the Fire Department throughout his career. His current assignment is with the Garland Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s Office serving in the role of Public Information Officer and Fire Inspector.
The Garland Fire Department is conducting an administrative investigation into Balanciere’s actions and arrest which is be independent of any criminal investigation.