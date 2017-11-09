Grand Prairie Police Asking For Help In Hit And Run At Walmart

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW) – The Grand Prairie Police department is looking for witnesses who may have seen a fatal hit and run on Monday October 30, 2017 around 2:20 in the afternoon.
The collision occurred at the Walmart located on I20 and Great Southwest Parkway.
An employee, Rumalda Imperial, 64, of Arlington, had just left work and was in the crosswalk in front of the store when she was struck by a 2015 Dodge Pick-up driven by a woman.
Imperial was taken by ambulance to Medical City Arlington where she died from her injuries on November 8th.
The collision remains under investigation by the Grand Prairie Police.