Group Wants Keller To Drop “Indians” As School Mascot

KELLER (CBSDFW.COM) – A Native American organization is asking the Keller school district to drop the Indians mascot from Keller High School. It’s the second request the district has received about the name this fall.

The Society of Native Nations says it was approached by a handful of parents with students at Keller High School who are uncomfortable with the name. In a letter to Keller Independent School District, the group calls it a form of ethnic stereotyping.

“Let’s start the dialogue about how this can be done,” said Yolanda Blue Horse, the North Texas coordinator for the group. “Because right now you’re mimicking our dress. You’re having your children dress up like our ancestors were and it’s wrong.”

In September the North Texas/Oklahoma chapter of the Anti-Defamation League sent a letter to Keller ISD Superintendent Rick Westfall, making a similar request. The request came after Anti-Defamation League had recognized Keller High as a No Place for Hate Campus because of its efforts to be inclusive.

The district had no official comment on the requests Thursday. Though there have been similar calls in the past for a name change, the school board has never officially considered changing the name.