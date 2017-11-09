Police In Mesquite Shoot & Wound Car Burglary Suspect

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in Mesquite are investigating an incident that involved a police officer shooting and injuring a man who was suspected of breaking into a pickup truck. It all started at around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday night, when police were called to the 1300 block of South Town East Boulevard for car alarms being set off.

When an officer arrived at the scene, he located and confronted the suspect. Things then escalated quickly. The encounter led to the officer firing his weapon and striking the man at least one time.

However, the suspect continued to fight with officers even after he was wounded and placed into handcuffs. Police stated that the man demonstrated such physical strength that it took three officers just to hold him down until paramedics could arrive at the scene to assess his injuries.

Officials have not released the identity of the suspect or his condition, but he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The name of the officer who fired the shot has also not been released.