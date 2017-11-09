CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Virgin Galactic Plans ‘Big Move’ In 2018 To Prepare For Commercial Flights

Filed Under: Local TV, new mexico, Richard DalBello, space, Spaceport America, travel, Virgin Galactic

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A top official with Virgin Galactic says the company is planning to move more of its operations to New Mexico next year as it prepares for commercial flights from Spaceport America.

The company’s vice president for business development and government affairs, Richard DalBello, provided an update to a panel of New Mexico lawmakers during a meeting Wednesday.

DalBello said another unpowered test flight of its space tourism spacecraft is planned soon over the Southern California desert. Once the initial powered test flights are done there, more tests will be done in New Mexico in 2018.

Lawmakers acknowledged that some critics consider the project a boondoggle since it has been years since commercial flights were first promised.

DalBello said Virgin Galactic has already spent $20 million in the state and is committed to making the flights a reality.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch