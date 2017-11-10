DUI Suspect Dies In Parker County Jail Cell

Filed Under: DeNay Birnie, Driving under the influence, DUI, Parker County Jail, Weatherford Police

WEATHERFORD (CBS11) – The fiancé of a woman who died after being taken to the Parker County Jail tells CBS11 the family still has no idea what happened.

Denay Birnie died Thursday morning after jailers found her unresponsive in a holding cell.

asuspect3 DUI Suspect Dies In Parker County Jail Cell

Denay Birnie (Facebook)

Weatherford Police arrested the 27-year-old after she crashed into a pole in a parking lot with her 2-year-old son in the vehicle.

Police suspected her of being under the influence but took her to the hospital before taking her to jail.

LaSalle Correction, the company that runs the Parker County Jail did not respond to CBS11 requests for comment on Friday. Same goes for the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch