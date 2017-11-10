DUI Suspect Dies In Parker County Jail Cell

WEATHERFORD (CBS11) – The fiancé of a woman who died after being taken to the Parker County Jail tells CBS11 the family still has no idea what happened.
Denay Birnie died Thursday morning after jailers found her unresponsive in a holding cell.
Weatherford Police arrested the 27-year-old after she crashed into a pole in a parking lot with her 2-year-old son in the vehicle.
Police suspected her of being under the influence but took her to the hospital before taking her to jail.
LaSalle Correction, the company that runs the Parker County Jail did not respond to CBS11 requests for comment on Friday. Same goes for the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.