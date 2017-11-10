Irving Hotel Standoff Begins With Phone Call From Suspect

IRVING (CBS11) – A standoff started around 9:00 a.m. Friday at the Budget Inn on Loop 12 and Shady Grove Road in Irving.
Irving Police said a man called them and said he was wanted but wasn’t coming out peacefully.
Police confirmed the man had a warrant for a kidnapping case out of Van Zandt County.
“I believe it stems from some type of domestic dispute, including a kidnapping,” said Irving Police officer James McLellan. “Of course aggravated means it was probably an armed situation or he may have hurt somebody in the process of that.”
The suspect has been communicating with police. So far officers have not had to stop traffic along Loop 12 or around any of the businesses nearby.