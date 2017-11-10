CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM

Settlement: Red River Determines Texas-Oklahoma Border

DALLAS (AP) – Texas landowners who live along a river separating them from Oklahoma have reached a settlement with federal officials saying the Texas border lies with the meandering flow of the river.

A federal judge on Wednesday approved the terms that settle a long-running dispute involving the Bureau of Land Management and property owners along the Red River.

The landowners filed a 2015 lawsuit after agency surveyors set markers appearing to lay claim to private land.

The BLM had argued the river has shifted as much as 2 miles in some areas over the past century, and some of the dry land where the river once flowed belonged to the government.

Robert Henneke, a lawyer for the landowners, says the agency’s claims amounted to an unlawful federal land grab.

