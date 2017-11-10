Supreme Court To Make Legal Filings Available Online

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court is making new legal filings available online starting Monday, years behind the rest of the federal court system.

It’s a big step forward for an institution that has sometimes had just a glancing familiarity with technology.

Advocates of court transparency say they are happy with the decision, even though the high court has moved slowly into the age of electronic filing.

Documents in most court cases are expected to be available shortly after they are filed. And public access will be free, unlike in the rest of the federal judiciary.

