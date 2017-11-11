Accidental Weapon Discharge Injures SWAT Officer While Serving Warrant

Filed Under: Accidental Discharge, Arrest warrant, dallas police, narcotics, SWAT
(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A SWAT officer’s weapon accidentally went off while serving a narcotics warrant Saturday, Dallas police say.

While serving an arrest warrant for narcotics at an apartment in the 3800 block of Bonnie View, a SWAT officer’s weapon got caught on something inside the home. This caused the weapon to discharge and strike the officer in the leg.

The officer was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The execution of the arrest warrant continued. Police say four adults and two juveniles were taken into custody. Drugs and firearms were also found inside the apartment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch