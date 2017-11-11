Accidental Weapon Discharge Injures SWAT Officer While Serving Warrant

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A SWAT officer’s weapon accidentally went off while serving a narcotics warrant Saturday, Dallas police say.
While serving an arrest warrant for narcotics at an apartment in the 3800 block of Bonnie View, a SWAT officer’s weapon got caught on something inside the home. This caused the weapon to discharge and strike the officer in the leg.
The officer was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
The execution of the arrest warrant continued. Police say four adults and two juveniles were taken into custody. Drugs and firearms were also found inside the apartment.